Prince Memorial Highway bill passes House on anniversary of his death

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill for a memorial highway in honor of Prince on the seventh anniversary of his death. 

In a unanimous vote on Friday, the House passed HF 717, which will name a stretch of Highway 5 in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie as "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway."

"It’s a tremendous privilege to work with Minnesotans and all the advocates to recognize and honor Prince’s contributions to our state, our country, and the world," said Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen) in a statement.

The bill requires the highway signs to be purple, as seen below. If the bill passes in the Senate and is signed into law, the signs would be installed this summer. 

Prince died at age 57 from an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen. The house has since been turned into a museum, which is hosting "A Night to Remember" event Friday. To learn more about the event, click here

The bill's companion is making its way through the Senate, where it will need to pass before going to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.