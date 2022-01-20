Potato spill causes temporary closure on I-94

article

A truckload of dumped potatoes created a backup Thursday morning that needed to be hashed out before drivers could continue their commute on Interstate 94 in Albertville, Minnesota.

The crash mixed with frigid temperatures resulted in the potatoes freezing to the road, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) needed to bring in equipment to clear them.

The highway remained closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles for multiple hours, and MnDOT has since said no one was injured.

