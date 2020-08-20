Postponed Tommie-Johnnie game may happen in the spring

article

One of Minnesota's most storied college football games could eventually happen this spring.

The annual rivalry Tommie-Johnnie game between the University of St. Thomas and St. John’s University was scheduled to take place in November at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) has postponed fall sports.

During Thursday morning's Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) meeting members said they are working to see if the game can still happen next year.

“We continue to stay in contact with St. John’s, to see what potential opportunities we would have there,” said John Drum, interim general manager at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The matchup could be the last game in a while between the Tommies and Johnnies, who have played each other for 119 years. St. Thomas is moving up to Division I for the 2021-22 academic year after it was forced out of its longtime home by other members of the MIAC.

Members also announced during the MSFA meeting that a new UV light will be used to sterilize the U.S. Bank Stadium field six hours before Vikings games.

