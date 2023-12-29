Portion of I-94 in Brooklyn Center closes after semi-truck spills debris

article

A portion of Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center closed Friday morning after a semi-truck involved in a crash tipped over, spilling what appeared to be construction debris over the roadway.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred after the driver of a semi-truck struck a Honda that had spun out on the I-94 ramp.

The collision caused the trailer to roll over, spilling contents of what a trooper at the scene described as construction debris from a house demolition, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the Honda and the semi-truck driver were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As crews work to clean up the debris, southbound Highway 252 to Eastbound I-94 and northbound I-94 to westbound I-94 are closed, said the State Patrol.