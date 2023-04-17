Expand / Collapse search
Pope County deputy killed: Josh Owen Memorial Fund information

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Procession planned for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen

A Pope County deputy responding to a report of domestic violence was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. A procession will bring Owen's body from the medical examiner in Ramsey County back to Pope County starting around 8 a.m.

CYRUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen was killed when responding to a report of domestic violence in Cyrus, Minnesota, on Saturday. Two other law enforcement officers were also shot during the incident, and the suspect died at the scene. 

There are two funds set up as of Monday to help support the fallen deputy's family, according to the Pope County Sheriff's Office. They are: 

  • The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Glenwood State Bank. Peter Nelson is the contact for this fund at 320-634-5111.
  • The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Eagle Bank. Matt Daniels is the contact for this fund at 320-634-4545.

The sheriff's office says its Facebook page will be the "primary source" for information regarding how to support Deputy Owen's family. The sheriff's office says it learned of other places asking for donations that are scams or won't be going directly to his family.

What happened

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Deputy Owen along with another deputy from Pope County and a police officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, responded to a domestic assault call on the 400 block of Stromen Street in Cyrus, Minnesota, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

The BCA says that while the officers were inside the home, they informed a man he would be arrested. At that point, the suspect drew a firearm and shot at the officers. Officers returned fire and the man died at the scene. His identity will be released by the Medical Examiner at a later time. 

One officer from Starbuck was injured but not hospitalized and another Pope County deputy was treated for injuries and released. The third, identified as Joshua Owen, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. The BCA will release the name of the two other officers at a later date.

Additionally, the BCA says all three were wearing body cameras and that footage will also be released later.

Procession escorts deputy to and home from medical examiner

Procession for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed Saturday night while responding to a report of domestic violence in Cyrus, Minnesota. His body was taken from the medical examiner in Ramsey County back to Pope County on Monday.

In the hours after the Pope County deputy was killed, a long line of law enforcement officers was seen escorting the body to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

At least two dozen law enforcement vehicles were spotted taking part in the procession along Interstate 94 just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The procession led across the state to the Midwest Medical Examiner in Ramsey, Minnesota.

On Monday morning, a procession of law enforcement vehicles brought Owen's body back to Pope County. 

Pope County deputy killed: Remembering Deputy Joshua Owen

A Pope County deputy responding to a report of domestic violence was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. Sunday morning, Pope County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Josh Owen was the deputy killed in the shooting. 'The sheriff's office reports Deputy Owens served the force for nearly 12 years. He worked with K-9 officer Karma.