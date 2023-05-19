'Poop rain' reports in Burnsville prompt Rep. Craig to call for investigation

article

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is calling for an investigation into reports of "poop rain" falling in Burnsville earlier this week.

In a tweet on Thursday, Craig, who represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District that includes Burnsville, said she heard some "crappy news" that "poop rain" was falling onto multiple cars in the city.

"I want to get to the bottom of this so we can ensure our communities are safe and healthy," she tweeted, adding she's asking the FAA "to investigate if any planes were involved."

Attached to the tweet is a letter Craig sent to Billy Nolen, the administrator of the FAA, on May 18 in which she said a person in Burnsville reported "brown excrement falling onto their car from a significant height."

"Considering the flight paths in the area, we have reason to suspect that it could have come from an aircraft mid-flight," the letter states. "We know that waste contains potential enteric pathogens and can present risks to the environment and human health if not handled properly. There have been many instances of human waste leaking out of aircraft mid-flight, so it is critical that we do everything possible to implement litigation strategies and are transparent with those communities directly in-flight paths when malfunctions occur."

FOX 9 has reached out to the FAA for comment.

Craig's full letter to the FAA on poop rain

Administrator Nolen,

I write to you today to share my concerns regarding an incident involving airborne biohazardous waste on May 15 in the Second Congressional District of Minnesota. During my time in Congress, my constituents have alerted me to a variety of concerns regarding the operation, maintenance and impact of airports on the local communities. I believe that this most recent report of flying fecal matter in Burnsville, Minnesota is indicative of a larger issue.

On the morning of May 15, a constituent from Burnsville, MN reported brown excrement falling onto their car from a significant height. Considering the flight paths in the area, we have reason to suspect that it could have come from an aircraft mid-flight. We know that waste contains potential enteric pathogens and can present risks to the environment and human health if not handled properly. There have been many instances of human waste leaking out of aircraft mid-flight, so it is critical that we do everything possible to implement mitigation strategies and are transparent with those communities directly in-flight paths when malfunctions occur.

My constituents have the right to live their lives without the threat of sewage getting in their coffee. I request your response to the following questions: