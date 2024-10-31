Carving a new legacy: southern Minnesota tradition in transition

The Brief John Ulland, 88, is retiring after 36 years of running Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch near Austin. Thousands of kids visit the farm every year, often on field trips from schools in Mower, Freeborn, and surrounding counties. Farmer John says he probably would've kept going despite his age, but he broke his neck in December. He also had a stroke two weeks before ending this season, but he's recovering well.



A southern Minnesota tradition came to an end on Halloween. Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch in Austin will not be run by Farmer John next year for the first time since 1988.

John Ulland and his wife Jan carved out a special connection with kids and John beams with pride at the place that became his life’s work.

Carving out a vision

"If you look around, just about everything in here is old," he said.

His family has owned the Freeborn County property for more than 100 years, but it was Farmer John who turned a cattle business into a pumpkin patch 36 years ago.

He and Farmer Jan have carved out memories with families ever since.

Thousands of children visit Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch every year for a hands-on and smile-worthy experience.

No scares: A happy Halloween

They could ride a tractor-pulled wagon, slide out of a silo, and pick their own pumpkins.

Farmer John liked to perform magic for the kids as he put on a carving show.

The jack-o’-lanterns are always happy, never scary and the Ullands say that's a lot like how they feel seeing this picked-over field on the last day of their last Halloween season.

They see hidden gems in what’s left.

"Look out here," said Farmer Jan, pointing to a gaggle of white gourds. "These are called snowballs."

They are ready for a break after another season of hard work on the farm and in the barn.

"Actually, you're tired," Farmer Jan said. "You can sit down and enjoy it. Just sitting. Have that cup of coffee."

Farmer John Ulland and his wife Jan (Supplied)

The real magic

And the real magic may have been the heart John and Jan have for families ever since the Espinosas.

They got the first pumpkins in 1988, but disappeared for decades after moving to Texas.

The family returned unannounced this year without knowing it would be the last for John and Jan.

"(It's) one of those things that, (you) can't believe happened, but it did," said Farmer John.

A special impact

The Ullands have given away and sold tens of thousands of pumpkins.

Schools from Mower, Freeborn, and other counties have brought busloads of children to the pumpkin patch every year.

Farmers John and Jan have hosted birthday parties, graduations, and speeches by candidates for governor.

They helped a man propose marriage to his now-wife.

And they survived the Blizzard of 1991, although some 150-lb. jack-o'-lanterns didn't weather the storm as well.

"I carved probably three or four faces on every pumpkin because they were so big," Farmer John said. "And nobody could tell."

Health issues speed transition timeline

But at age 88, John’s health told them now was the time to retire.

He broke his neck in December and had a stroke two weeks ago, forcing his son Kirk to take over the last of this year’s school field trips.

"I'm sure I would have procrastinated longer," Farmer John said. "I just love these kids."

The plan now is for Kirk and his wife, Mary, to take over the patch.

But Farmer John and Farmer Jan won’t be far away if the kids need a helping hand.

"I could come out of retirement next year," Farmer John said. "Maybe. We'll see."