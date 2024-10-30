Ricky Cobb shooting: Lawsuit against trooper dismissed

A court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of Ricky Cobb II against the trooper who shot and killed him during a traffic stop.

What's new?

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit against Trooper Ryan Londregan related to the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II in July 2023.

The judge cited qualified immunity – protection for government officials in the performance of their job – in her decision.

Background

Trooper Londregan was charged with murder for Cobb's death following a traffic stop along I-94 in Minneapolis.

But in June, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced she was dropping the case against Londregan, citing new evidence that she said made it "impossible" to move forward with the case.

Over the summer, Londregan's legal team announced the trooper had been exonerated by internal affairs after charges were dropped against him in the shooting. That cleared the way for Londregan to return to active status.

In August, Minnesota State Patrol said Londregan had returned to full-time duty working out of Golden Valley.

Context

Moriarty had faced criticism for her handling of the case, including hiring outside counsel to handle the case and ignoring early findings by a use-of-force expert.