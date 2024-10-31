Family in Prior Lake shaken up after school bus crash

The Brief A Prior Lake child was a passenger on a school bus involved in a crash caused by the driver running a red light. The child's parent expressed frustration over the school district’s delayed response and a lack of communication about the crash. The family is now seeking alternative transportation for their child, who feels unsafe on the bus.



A Prior Lake family is speaking out after they said their child was on a school bus when it was involved in an accident.

The mother said her child is no longer comfortable riding the bus, and she is waiting for answers from the district.

The mother also tells FOX 9 she understands accidents happen, but she is hoping the district can react faster to the needs of students after an incident like this one.

What happened

A parent of a fourth-grade student in Prior Lake said it was a phone call no parent wants to receive.

"Getting that phone call, your heart definitely sinks," said the parent in Prior Lake. "All of a sudden, heard a bunch of sirens going off. I knew the bus was late. I look down at my phone and there was a private number calling me, so I answered it, and it was a police officer calling me saying my son was in a bus accident that he was fine."

Her son was the only student on the bus at that time last Friday afternoon when it was passing near the intersection at Highway 13 and Fish Point Road.

"I got into this pose. I slammed into the seat," said the fourth-grade student who was on the bus.

The family said they have been disappointed with the district’s response.

"When I got to the scene, I was a little surprised to see the bus staff was already there. The district office was notified before a parent was even notified that their kid was in a bus accident," said the parent. "When I got there, the bus driver did admit it was his fault. He did run a red light. Hitting a car and then that car ended up hitting another car."

She said now her son does not feel comfortable taking the school bus and is asking the district to help provide a solution.

"They said they were going to try to look into getting him a van to come pick him up in the morning, and I said I’d be willing to pick him up after school. I’m just asking for help in the morning," said the parent.

What the district is saying

A spokesperson for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools did confirm police were on the scene of the bus accident and sent FOX 9 this statement, "We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to ensuring their well-being at all times. Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to provide specific details about individual students or personnel matters. Please know that we are working closely with all parties involved to address the situation and ensure the continued safety of our students."