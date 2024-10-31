Report of 'human remains' in northern MN turns out to be Halloween decorations

article

What do we know?

The sheriff's office says they responded to the report of human remains found along the Otter Tail River just west of Fergus Falls city limits.

Investigators with Fergus Falls police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Otter Tail Sheriff's Office responded from the investigators.

Ultimately, investigators determined the "remains" were actually Halloween decorations that had been "discarded in the river for what appeared to be an extended amount of time."