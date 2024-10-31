Report of 'human remains' in northern MN turns out to be Halloween decorations
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Potential human remains discovered in northern Minnesota this week turned out to be discarded Halloween decorations, the Otter Tail Sheriff's Office reports.
What do we know?
The sheriff's office says they responded to the report of human remains found along the Otter Tail River just west of Fergus Falls city limits.
Investigators with Fergus Falls police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Otter Tail Sheriff's Office responded from the investigators.
Ultimately, investigators determined the "remains" were actually Halloween decorations that had been "discarded in the river for what appeared to be an extended amount of time."