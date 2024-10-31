Stearns County man seriously hurt by bull

The Brief A 45-year-old man, Keith Woitalla, was severely injured by a bull in Holding Township on Wednesday. Emergency responders from Mayo Ambulance Service transported Woitalla to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.



A Stearns County man was seriously injured in an incident with a bull at a farm in Holding Township on Wednesday.

What we know

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office were called to a farm off County Road 52 near 160th Avenue for the incident on Wednesday morning.

The 911 caller reported that a 45-year-old man, later identified as Keith Woitalla, had been hurt by a bull at the farm.

At the time of the call, the bull was still in the pen with Woitalla. But, when deputies arrived, the bull had been moved into a separate pen.

Deputies say Woitalla was ultimately rushed to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

What don't we know?

Deputies did not disclose the exact circumstances that led to Woitalla being hurt or how Woitalla was injured.