Man charged with attacking Fairview Southdale ER nurse

The Brief Michael McGraw Riley, 45, faces felony charges of assaulting emergency hospital staff and damaging property after an incident at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina on Oct. 17. After being discharged, Riley reportedly returned within 20 minutes, accessed a restricted area, and began damaging equipment, including an EKG machine. When a nurse attempted to intervene, Riley allegedly elbowed him in the face.



A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking an emergency room nurse at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina last week.

What we know

According to the criminal complaint, Michael McGraw Riley is charged with assault of hospital emergency personnel, a felony, and damage to property for the attack last Thursday, Oct 17.

The charges state that Riley had been a patient at a hospital who was discharged that night around 7:30 p.m. But, 20 minutes after being discharged, he returned and asked to be checked back in.

The complaint says he then entered a staff only area and began destroying equipment, including an EKG machine and a printer.

A nurse tried to intervene but according to the charges, Riley grabbed him and elbowed him in the face, neck and chest.

Background

Court records show Riley has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous attack at a hospital.

That time, Riley was accused of attacking a worker from a treatment facility who had escorted him to Hennepin County Medical Center in 2016.

He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case.

What's new?

Riley was released from jail earlier this week. He is set to return to court next month.