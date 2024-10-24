Man charged with attacking Fairview Southdale ER nurse
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking an emergency room nurse at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina last week.
What we know
According to the criminal complaint, Michael McGraw Riley is charged with assault of hospital emergency personnel, a felony, and damage to property for the attack last Thursday, Oct 17.
The charges state that Riley had been a patient at a hospital who was discharged that night around 7:30 p.m. But, 20 minutes after being discharged, he returned and asked to be checked back in.
The complaint says he then entered a staff only area and began destroying equipment, including an EKG machine and a printer.
A nurse tried to intervene but according to the charges, Riley grabbed him and elbowed him in the face, neck and chest.
Background
Court records show Riley has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous attack at a hospital.
That time, Riley was accused of attacking a worker from a treatment facility who had escorted him to Hennepin County Medical Center in 2016.
He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case.
What's new?
Riley was released from jail earlier this week. He is set to return to court next month.