Minnesota fallen officers honored with ‘blue mass’ in Minneapolis

The Brief A "blue mass" was held at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on Oct. 30. The event was held to honor past and present law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty. The ceremony welcomed people from all faiths and backgrounds.



Fallen members of Minnesota’s law enforcement community are being honored at the first "blue mass" held at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.

What we know

People from all faiths were welcome to attend the mass held on Oct. 30, 2024, that recognized those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said while remembering officers of the past, the public also needs to remember those who are still present.

"At a time when police departments face incredible challenges, at a time when the rhetoric is so heated and divisive, this is an opportunity to come together and bridge divides and come together in unity with members of the community, and remember that officers need our support both spiritually and from the community," O’Hara said on Oct. 30.

The "blue mass" idea was brought forth by Minneapolis council member Michael Rainville, with the intent to make it an annual event to honor law enforcement.