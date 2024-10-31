Brooklyn Park crash leaves 1 dead after vehicle flips, lands in creek

The Brief One person is dead after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Thursday morning. Police say the driver and sole occupant died after the vehicle went underwater. Roads were slick with rain at the time of the crash.



One person is dead after a vehicle flipped over and landed in a creek in Brooklyn Park.

What we know

Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the crash just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Green Haven Drive and County Road 81.

A witness who called 911 reported that the vehicle had flipped over.

Arriving officers saw the vehicle had flipped over and was underwater in a creek after it exited the highway.

Authorities say Brooklyn Park firefighters "worked relentlessly to extract the driver" but the water in the creek was higher and flowing faster because of the rain.

Tow trucks then pulled the vehicle out of the water to reach the driver.

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

What we don't know

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is set to release the name and cause of death of the driver at a later date.

Background

Minnesota State Patrol reported that its troopers responded to 169 crashes on Halloween as of 2 p.m.

At the time of writing, the Brooklyn Park crash was the only one that resulted in a fatality.

Other crashes consisted of 152 that ended with property damage, 16 injury crashes and 94 vehicles that went off the road.