Nearly 1M absentee ballots accepted in Minnesota

The Brief Nearly 1 million absentee ballots have been accepted in Minnesota ahead of Election Day, with 350,000 accepted in just the past week, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. This total accounts for about 80% of the 1,152,900 absentee and mail ballots distributed statewide. Voters are advised to deliver ballots in person if they haven’t mailed them yet, as any ballots received after the polls close on Election Day will not be counted.



As we near Election Day 2024, nearly 1 million absentee ballots have already been accepted in Minnesota, the state Secretary of State reports.

What we know

Over the past week, the Minnesota Secretary of State reports about 350,000 absentee ballots have been accepted, pushing the total number of absentee ballots, as of Friday, to 919,581.

That's about 80 percent of the total absentee and mail ballots (1,152,900) distributed by local election officials.

If you haven't mailed in your ballot already, you should bring it to an election office. The United States Postal Service recommended ballots be mailed at least a week before Election Day.

If a ballot is not received by the close of polls on Election Day, it won't be accepted.

What to know

Early voting in Minnesota has been underway since Friday, Sept. 20. Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 5.

To find an early voting site or your polling location, you can click here.