Police: Young child found wandering outside Rogers, Minn. day care

Officers in Rogers, Minnesota are investigating after a passerby found a young child wandering around outside a day care facility.

Police say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by a woman who reported finding the small child across the street from a day care on the 14000 block fo Northdale Boulevard.

The woman told police she had returned the child to the day care but saw two other kids outside the fence area, where staff members were present.

Thankfully, officers say no children were hurt during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing but police say it does not appear the fence was left open intentionally.