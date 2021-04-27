Police warn of bear sightings in Woodbury, Minnesota

article

Police in Woodbury, Minnesota are warning residents after several bear sightings were reported around the city's Evergreen neighborhood.

Police say the bear has been spotted as east as Interlachen Parkway and as west as Bielenberg Drive. Authorities believe it has stayed north of Valley Creek Road.

Since the bear has not been aggressive, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has no plans to remove the bear.

The bear has shown interest in deer and residential bird feeders. Officials recommend residents should take down their bird feeders overnight until the bear leaves the area. A deer feeding ban is also in effect in Washington County.

For more information on bear sightings, click here.