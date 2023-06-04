Police trying to identify girl hit by vehicle in Coon Rapids

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a girl who was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Coon Rapids.

The young girl is in serious condition after being struck near East River Rd NW and Foley Blvd NW just after 12 p.m.

The girl, who is currently at a local hospital, is estimated to be between 8 and 12 years old, weighs around 88 lbs, and has long curly brown hair. Deputies say she may be of Latino or African American heritage.

At the time of the accident, she was riding a light blue mountain bike with a yellow front fork. She was dressed in a purple/blue tie-dye bathing suit, pink pajama pants, a black t-shirt, pastel flip-flops, and a decorative flower headband.

The Coon Rapids Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. They are urging anyone who may recognize the girl or has any information about her identity to contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 immediately.