Police: Teen left to die after shooting in Minneapolis

A teen is dead after another shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday, this time in the city's Jordan neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of 30th Avenue North and Knox Avenue North just after 8 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers say they found a 17-year-old victim who didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. Police spokesperson John Elder says officers began CPR and transported the boy to the hospital where he died.

Officers believe the boy was in a vehicle with several other people, driving around town, when someone fired shots into the car, hitting the teen. Elder says the people in the vehicle took the victim to the area of 30th and Knox and left him there.

It's not clear who called 911 to report the shooting.

Police also say they aren't exactly sure where the shooting happened. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is the latest in a string of deadly shootings across the Minneapolis area over the weekend. One of those shootings left 12 injured and 1 dead in Uptown early Sunday morning. Police responded to three different shootings Friday night in the city and another Saturday afternoon, too.

In nearby Crystal, Minnesota, police are investigating another shooting in which a victim died Sunday.

In total, at least 21 people have been wounded in violence across the city this weekend.