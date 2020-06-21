Man dies from injuries after overnight shooting in Crystal, Minn.

Police are investigating after a man died at the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Crystal, Minnesota.

According to police, at 2:10 a.m., dispatch received a call about a person who was shot outside a restaurant in the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year old man lying in the parking lot. He had been shot numerous times. Authorities rendered emergency care, and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said they do not have any suspects yet, but a witness described a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed after hearing the shots. Police do not believe this was a random act, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

If anyone has any possible information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1020.