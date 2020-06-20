2 hurt in Saturday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis

Two victims are expected to recover after a double shooting in north Minneapolis on Saturday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were on the 600 block of 21st Avenue North around 4:40 p.m. when a man approached them saying he had been shot.

Officers called for an ambulance, that had already been heading towards the scene, and helped get the victim to the EMTs. Around the same time, a second victim in the shooting showed up at the hospital. Officers say both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

The broad-daylight shooting comes hours after a three shootings overnight in the city left four people hurt and one person dead.