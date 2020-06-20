Police investigating shootings that left 4 injured, 1 dead in Minneapolis

Police are investigating three shootings that left four people injured and one man dead Friday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 9:45 p.m. Friday, police learned that two victims showed up at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The shooting is believed to have happened on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

At about 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue South. When they arrived, officers were told that a man shot himself and bystanders were performing CPR. Police said officers responded to provide aid to the victim, but "encountered some instances where crowds are hostile and impeding with officer’s lawful duties."

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Also at 11:25 p.m., police responded to a report of multiple people shot in the area of 54th Street East and 28th Avenue South. When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police said that as officers dealt with the scene, the scene became hostile towards police. Additional officers were needed to be called in for support.

The victims were transported to the hospital. A man was arrested, and a gun was recovered at the scene.