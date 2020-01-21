Police: Suspects rob Famous Footwear in Roseville, spray employee with chemical irritant before fleeing

article

Police in Roseville, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who sprayed an employee with a chemical irritant after robbing a shoe store.

The robbery occurred at 6:18 p.m. Friday at the HarMar Mall. Roseville Police Chief Rick Mathwig said two people shoplifted two pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear. When one of the employee’s went outside to confront them after they left the store, the suspects sprayed him with a chemical irritant similar to Mace. The suspects then fled the area.

The employee was not seriously hurt.

Surveillance photos from the store show the two suspects. Police are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact them at 651-792-7008.

