Expand / Collapse search

Suspects in Maplewood Best Buy thefts identified, police say

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:29PM
Maplewood
FOX 9

Suspects in Maplewood Best Buy thefts identified, police say

Authorities say they have identified several suspects wanted in connection to the Black Friday thefts at Best Buy in Maplewood.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say they have identified several suspects wanted in connection to the Black Friday thefts at Best Buy in Maplewood. 

Police are giving an update Wednesday after they developed several leads and identified suspects wanted in the mass thefts.

"This rash of brazen mass thefts through the metro created chaos, terrified shoppers and threatened public safety," Maplewood Director of Public Safety, Chief Brian Bierdeman said in a release. "We are aggressively pursuing those who organized and participated in this crime."

Best Buy stores in Burnsville, Maplewood hit by mass thefts on Black Friday

Police are investigating after large groups of people stole from two Twin Cities Best Buy stores on Black Friday.

Officials will give an update at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Maplewood.

The Best Buy store in Burnsville also reported a mass theft on Black Friday after a group of about 20-30 people ran into the store and stole several items. Police say no force was used and no weapons were displayed. 

Police are still investigating both cases.