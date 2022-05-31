Brooklyn Park police looking for man who attacked teen jogger in Oak Grove Park

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is searching for the suspect who assaulted a jogger in Oak Grove Park Sunday evening.

According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the Three Rivers Park Trail near Oak Grove Park regarding an assault. At the scene, police located an 18-year-old woman who reported she was running on the trail when she was followed by a man who was walking his bike.

The man was attempting to talk with her, and then grabbed her wrist when she was able to fight off the suspect and run away, police said.

Police are seeking a 40- to 50-year-old man with a slim build, and black mustache and hair in connection with the incident. The suspect was last seen northbound on the trail near 103rd Avenue.

Increased police patrols are in place on the trail for the foreseeable future, according to a news release.