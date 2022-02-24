Police: Shots into different townhomes leads to pursuit, arrest of suspect

Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a call Thursday morning about multiple shots being fired at a townhome complex, leaving one injured before a pursuit ensued that ultimately ended in an arrest.

According to police, Thursday morning officers responded to a report of shots fired at a townhome complex located in the 6600 Block of 83rd Ct. Officers arrived and located five townhomes that had been shot into. Upon entering the townhomes to render medical aid, police located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

After officers determined the shots fired came from inside another townhome, a suspect drove his vehicle through a garage door and fled the area as police approached to search the unit.

During a pursuit police used an intervention technique to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove his vehicle into two squad cars before the vehicle became disabled.

Once stopped, the suspect refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside his vehicle before SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and were able to convince him to surrender without incident.

The 43-year-old suspect is in custody and the weapon he allegedly used has been recovered.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation.