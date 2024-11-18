Police share how to prevent mail and package theft this holiday season

The Brief Law enforcement is providing tips on how to prevent your mail being stolen during the holiday season. Police say mail theft is a widespread problem across the Twin Cities. Recently, a woman was arrested after stealing over 500 pieces of mail in Inver Grove Heights.



‘Tis the season for gift-giving and package deliveries, which also means porch pirates will be on the prowl.

Just last week, police in Inver Grove Heights recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, after a woman stole them from nearby mailboxes. Authorities say 161 victims had their mail stolen.

The woman was arrested in relation to the mail theft after officers noticed the huge amount of mail in her car during a traffic stop.

Police said this recent incident serves as a good reminder to take precaution to help prevent mail theft.

"This is the time of year where the uptick of packages makes it a crime of opportunity," said Sgt. Mike Ernster, Public Information Officer with the St. Paul Police Department.

Ernster said it is a widespread problem across the Twin Cities metro.

"If they see an opportunity, they are going to take it. It doesn’t matter what part of town it’s in," said Ernster.

Local law enforcement agencies said the recent incident in Inver Grove Heights, where police recovered more than 500 pieces of stolen mail, serves as a good reminder this can happen anywhere.

"We need to look out for each other," said Ernster. "If you see somebody going through your neighborhood looking in mailboxes. If you see something suspicious, call 911, let the police know."

Police said this crime of opportunity happens quickly.

"We see people targeting UPS, FedEx, postal service vehicles as they deliver packages to homes. They’re coming right behind those trucks and they’re stealing the package right off the step," said Ernster.

Ernster said it is best to plan ahead to prevent mail theft:

Plan delivery times for when you are home

Have it delivered to a location where someone can receive it

Ask for it to be delivered out of sight to a side or back door

Set up a secure box for deliveries

Sign up for a tracking or notification service like informed delivery via the postal service.

Plus, keep this in mind if you are sending a gift.

"Do not send cash in the mail. Just try to find any other way to do it," said Ernster. "Just think about how it should be delivered put that little bit of thought into it. It could save you a lot of hassle down the road."

In the Inver Grove Heights incident, authorities charged 34-year-old Kanesha Anderson with two counts of felony mail theft.