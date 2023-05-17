Police respond to barricaded person with firearm in Maple Grove neighborhood

Police are responding to a person barricaded with a firearm in a Maple Grove neighborhood Wednesday night.

Maple Grove police said the person is barricaded on the 10200 block of Yorktown Lane. Police requested residents in the area of Yorktown Lane north of 102 Avenue and south of 104th Place to shelter in place and stay away from windows and walls.

Police say no shots have been fired, and it’s an ongoing situation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.