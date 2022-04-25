Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man trying to steal catalytic converter gets pinned underneath car

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
St. Cloud
FOX 9

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who apparently tried to steal a catalytic converter was caught over the weekend after getting pinned underneath the vehicle, St. Cloud police reported on Monday.

Police were called around 4:50 a.m. to Yellow Cab on 7th Street North in St. Cloud for the incident.

At the scene, police found a man who was pinned under a vehicle. With help from the fire department, crews were able to free the man, who was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

After removing the man, police say they found "tools consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters." Officers also found a baggie of white powder that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

"Employees at the business verified that the male did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair," police said.

The man, a 34 year old from Hibbing, Minnesota., may face drug and theft charges following his release from the hospital.