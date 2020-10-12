Police: Man reported missing in Burnsville has been found dead

article

Police say a man reported missing this week in Burnsville, Minnesota has been found dead.

The department announced the body of Keith Cilla-Saxowsky was found Wednesday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding Cilla-Saxowsky's death have not been released.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Keith’s family and friends," the department wrote in a tweet.

Monday, police asked the public's help in locating Cilla-Saxowsky. Officers said he was last seen on trail cameras on Oct. 1 that showed him running on a trail in a wooded area off the 15700 block of James Avenue.