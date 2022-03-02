Police: Man dies weeks after found shot in head, investigation ongoing

St. Paul Police are investigating the city's ninth homicide after a man found shot in the head early last month has died.

Police say they found James Jeffrey King Sr. shot inside his pickup truck on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The truck was parked on his driveway on the 200 block of Front Avenue in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

The 52-year-old was transported to Regions Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 1, police said.

Investigators have made no arrests and are still looking for the person who shot him. Anyone with information can call police at 651-266-5650.