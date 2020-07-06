Police looking for driver involved in June 14 shooting in St. Paul

article

Police are looking for the driver involved in a shooting last month in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, back on June 14, the driver of a 1971 Buick LeSabre was involved in a shooting near Jessamine Avenue and Arcade Street. Police said a young child was in the front passenger seat when the driver shot at another motorist.

The convertible has a custom paint job and is described as brown or burgundy. The seats appear to have white custom leather.

If you have any information about the car or the shooting, call 651-266-5650.