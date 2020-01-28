Police locate vehicle suspected in Edina hit-and-run that injured teen

Police announced Tuesday that the vehicle believed to be involved in Thursday's hit-and-run in Edina, Minnesota, was located in Mankato.

According to police, officers discovered the Chevrolet Malibu in Mankato thanks to help from more than 25 tips from citizens and law enforcement. Officials said the car was involved in the Jan. 23 hit-and-run that injured a teenage girl in Edina.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police are still actively investigating the case and looking for the driver.

