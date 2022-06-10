Police issue safety warning after several overdoses in Savage

Police issued a public safety warning after several recent overdoses in Savage that may have involved counterfeit oxycodone pills.

The Savage Police Department said on Friday it has responded to multiple overdoses that could be from a "bad box" of counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills, also known as M-Box pills, Mexican Blues or Blues.

Police warned these counterfeit pills are extremely dangerous.

The department said there’s been a significant increase of counterfeit M-box pills in the area. They urge using extreme caution and alert others of the safety warning.

The announcement comes just one day after the St. Paul Police department issued an "OD Alert" after officers responded to nine suspected opioid overdoses within 24 hours. All nine patients survived, but the city has recently reported five overdose deaths.

Police say if you need help reach out and call 911. There are also services available 24 hours a day for opioid abusers.

FOX 9 has reached out to police for more information.