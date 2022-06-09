Police warn public after 9 opioid overdoses in St. Paul over 24 hours

Police are warning members of the public after they've responded to nine suspected opioid overdoses over the course of the past 24 hours.

The St. Paul Police Department issued an "OD Alert" due to the incidents. Officers say all nine recent overdose patients survived. However, over the past five days, the city has reported five overdose deaths.

The alert is a reminder of the dangers of using street drugs. If you have access to naloxone, the opioid antidote, police say you should carry it with you.

If you see a suspected overdose, police write:

Call 911

Move the person to their side (known as the recovery position)

If the person is unresponsive, administer naloxone (Narcan) every two to three minutes as necessary

If naloxone is administered, it's critically important the person be evaluated by EMS, even if they regain consciousness.

Police say there are services available for opioid abusers 24 hours a day and seven days a week.