Police issue alert for missing 14-year-old western Minnesota girl who may be in Twin Cities

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an alert for a 14-year-old girl reported missing in western Minnesota, who may be headed toward the Twin Cities metro.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 14-year-old Cienna Pittman was last seen Tuesday around 3:55 p.m. getting into a vehicle near her home in Benson, Minnesota. She hasn't been seen since.

Investigators say Cienna was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black Under Armour long sleeve shirt, and black leggings. Officers say she also has tattoos on her left arm, "Honey" written on her wrist, and stars on both of her front shoulders. She also has piercings in her nose, belly button, and two in her ears.

The BCA says they aren't sure where Pittman might be, but say she may end up in the Twin Cities metro.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Benson Police Department through the Swift County Sheriff’s Office at 320-843-3133.