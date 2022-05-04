Expand / Collapse search
13
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 2-year-old boy in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The death of a 2-year-old boy on Wednesday in Minneapolis is being investigated as a suspicious death, police said in a release.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the area of Oakland Avenue South and East 24th Street for an unresponsive child.

Inside the apartment, police found the 2-year-old boy with his mother and tried to revive the child. The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Another 4-month-old boy was taken to the hospital for evaluation as well. His condition is unknown.

Police say the death of the 2-year-old is currently being treated as a suspicious death and is under investigation by homicide detectives.

The medical examiner will determine the child's official cause of death.