Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 9:21 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 3300 block of Sheridan Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, unconscious.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that based on the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.