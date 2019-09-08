Police investigating homicide after man found dead in north Minneapolis home

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Webber-Camden neighborhood over the weekend.

According to police, at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in a home on the 3800 block of Lyndale Avenue North. When they arrived inside the home, they found a man deceased.

The victim is described as a man in his 30s.

Police said there were several other people in the home at the time, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

No arrests have been made yet.