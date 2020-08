Authorities are investigating a robbery that occurred early Sunday morning near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According to the U of M Department of Public Safety, at about 12:13 a.m., a robbery was reported near 4th Street and 11th Avenue SE.

The victim was robbed by three males in a grey sedan. Handguns were seen.

For updates, go to https://publicsafety.prd.umn.edu/