Police investigate fatal shooting in Crystal, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting Saturday night in Crystal, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 9 p.m., Hennepin County Dispatch received a call regarding a person who had been shot at a home in the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North. Crystal Police officers arrived and located a 26-year old man inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities attempted lifesaving care for the victim, but the man died at the scene from his injuries.

All other people in the home at the time of the shooting were transported to the Crystal Police Department for questioning. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

If anyone has any possible information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Crystal Police Department Tip Line at 763-531-1020.

