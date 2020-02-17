Police chase starts at Blaine Walmart, ends after PIT maneuver on Hwy. 65

A police chase that started at a Walmart in Blaine, Minnesota ended with a crash on Highway 65 that left three people injured Monday morning.

According to the Blaine Police Department, at 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the Walmart off Ulysses Street Northeast on a report of a suspicious man wandering through the parking lot looking into vehicles. Officers learned the vehicle the man was driving a stolen vehicle.

As officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled towards Highway 65.

An officer conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and the suspect vehicle rolled over into the ditch.

There were three people inside the suspect vehicle. All three were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.