Police: Boy injured after being thrown from balcony in St. Paul, Minnesota

Police say an 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after being thrown from a balcony in St. Paul Minnesota Monday morning.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said officers were called to an apartment building at 787 Hampden Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy lying on the ground.

The boy was conscious and breathing, but had injuries consistent with falling. He was not able to tell officers how he wound up on the ground outside of his apartment.

Paramedics transported the boy to Regions Hospital, where he is being treated for numerous broken bones. Police say he is expected to survive.

Linders said officers believe the boy’s 33-year-old mother is the one who threw him off the balcony. Officers took her into custody and brought to police headquarters for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation.