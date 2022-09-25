Police arrest 2 teens in connection to the Richfield football game shooting

The Richfield Police Department arrested two teenagers over the weekend for their alleged involvement in the shooting outside the homecoming football game that caused mass panic.

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy who is a former Richfield High School Student early Saturday morning. Authorities believe he started the altercation that led to the shooting, according to a Sunday press release.

A current 15-year-old student at Richfield High School was believed to be the shooter, according to police. He was arrested Saturday night.

During the homecoming football game Friday, school staff had just refused entry to a group of people who "appeared to be waiting for the game to end." A short time later, gunshots were heard, and people started running from the field and stands.

Two men were injured in the shooting - an 18 and 21-year-old - with non-life threatening injuries. Police said Sunday the two men are in good condition and back home.

Both teens allegedly involved in the shooting were transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. They are expected to be charged this upcoming week.