Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting.

Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex off Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokesman Garrett Parten says an altercation between the victim and a woman proceeded to shots being fired. But the exact circumstances of the shooting have not been released by investigators.

Parten says the woman and man knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown. The death is being investigated as Minneapolis' 60th homicide of 2022.

Parten said officers were unable to release further details on the incident at this early point in the investigation. The woman involved remained at the scene after the shooting and officers say they aren't looking for any other individuals.

The woman was being questioned by detectives Monday afternoon as forensic investigators went over the scene.