Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after dispute leads to shooting in Minneapolis

One man is dead and another injured after someone opened fire in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the corner of 14th Avenue South and 24th Street East around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was seriously injured by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, but died en route.

Another victim, an older man, was found half a block away suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say he was admitted to the Hennepin County Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say it appears a dispute led up to the shooting. The suspect fled prior to police arriving at the scene. Police are still trying to determine what role each of the victims played in the incident.

The shooting is not believed to be connected to the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

