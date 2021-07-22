Plymouth police warn of July 7 incident that could have been an attempted abduction

Police in Plymouth have issued a warning on Thursday after a suspicious incident earlier in the month that officers say may have been an attempted child abduction.

According to police, they responded to a suspicious incident on the 16000 block of 41st Avenue just after 11 p.m. on July 7. Investigations say they later learned a man in his 20s had picked up a 7-year-old girl and started to run away. However, in the process, he dropped the child and then ran away by himself on foot from the scene.

Further information on what led up to the possible abduction attempt was not disclosed.

Officers say investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the case. They say it has taken time for them to identify witnesses who could provide a description of the suspect. In a release on Thursday, they say they wanted to release information on the incident for "the sake of public awareness."

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.