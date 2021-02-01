Plans in the works to end lease for Dinkytown home connected to shootings

article

Minneapolis police are working with the property manager to end the lease at a home near the University of Minnesota campus, where shootings have occurred during large parties, according to the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The residence is located near 14th Ave SE and 6th St SE in Dinkytown. Late Saturday night, two people were seriously injured in a shooting there. In a Facebook post, UMPD mentioned there have been two recent shootings in that area.

"The incidents occurred during large parties at the residence, and no University students were involved," read UMPD's post in part.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the cases.