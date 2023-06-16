Pine County police ask help finding missing teen possibly in Twin Cities

article

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen believed to be in the Twin Cities.

According to police, Zoe Oswald, 15, was last seen on June 1 in Brook Park, Minnesota.

But investigators believe she was in St. Paul on June 9 near the Xcel Energy Center, and it’s now possible she could be in either the Minneapolis or St. Paul area.

She was last seen wearing a crop top and faded ripped jeans. She also has multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest/sternum and legs, according to police.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts please call 911 or contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.