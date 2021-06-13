Pilot survives small plane crash in Columbus, Minnesota

A pilot suffered what deputies are calling minor injuries after a crash landing Sunday morning just west of the I-35 split in Anoka County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded just after 9 a.m. for the report of a small plane that crashed in a ditch off of 145th Avenue NE near Lyons Street in Columbus, Minnesota.

Investigators say the pilot was taking his ultra-light aircraft for a test flight when it lost engine power shortly after takeoff.

After the crash, the pilot was able to escape the wreckage with only minor injuries. It doesn't appear anyone else was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.